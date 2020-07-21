Authorities on Tuesday recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Michigan.
Jovanny Arroyo of Grand Rapids was last seen Sunday near swim buoys off Grand Haven State Park.
Waves and water currents were a challenge over the weekend at Lake Michigan.
There have been at least 21 drownings this year in the lake, which includes beaches in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.