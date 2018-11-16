She was just 16 and on her way to the bus stop back in 1983, and now, 35 years later, investigators are still trying to figure out what happened to Sheri Jo Elliott.
Sheri Jo left her home on Seneca Street in Flint at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, 1983 on her way to school. She was last seen at W. Dartmouth and Clio Roads, but was abducted en-route, and not seen again until four days later.
On Nov. 20, 1983, her body was found in a ditch by a muskrat trapper in Saginaw County’s Blumfield Township. She had been sexually assaulted and shot multiple times. The trapper told officials he checked his lines daily and her body was not there the day before.
Medical records also show that Sheri Jo was probably still alive as late as Nov. 18, which means she had been kept against her will at an undisclosed location.
A $2,500 cash reward is being offered to help bring her killer to justice.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.
