Police say a 15-year-old boy shot his father to defend himself and another person in southwestern Michigan.
The Cass County sheriff's office says the 37-year-old man was in critical but stable condition at a hospital in South Bend, Indiana. The shooting occurred Friday night in Vandalia.
The sheriff's office says no charges are being pursued against the teenager, but investigation reports will be shared with the prosecutor.
