A Mid-Michigan teen had a special graduation request, but the result was something he never expected.
“I thought it’ll be a great idea to invite the police department cause I wanted some part of my dad to be there at my graduation,” said Micah Schieber.
When Schieber asked his mom to invite some of his late father’s fellow Midland Police officers to his graduation party, he had no idea everyone would show up like they did.
“I was like one or two might show up throughout the night,” Schieber said.
The one or two turned into 18 officers showingup and that took Schieber by surprise.
“There’s a lot more of you than I expected, this is awesome,” Schieber said.
He said the awesome moment was bittersweet because when he was 16 his father died at a marathon in Chicago. Although Schieber was young, the memories of his dad in action are still with him.
“My dad was there in his uniform and he picked me up and held me and explained what was going on,” Schieber said.
From that experience, Schieber said he will always admire the dedication and sacrifice of police officers.
Midland’s Police Chief Clifford Block helped organize the surprise. He said he was honored to work with Officer Schieber.
“He was a great officer and a great man, and a great husband, and a great father who left us way too soon,” Block said.
Schieber said it's been tough for his family throughout the years, but the outpouring of love he received from the Midland Police Department helps fill a void in his life. He said it assures him that his father’s presence is still here.
“You guys mean a lot to me and my family, so thank you,” Schieber said.
