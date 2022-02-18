A teen is facing charges for a stabbing in Bay City’s Defoe Park that sent another teen to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers were called to the MidMichigan Health Center in Midland on Feb. 10 at 9:04 p.m. for the teens who were injured in the incident.
A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old meet up at Defoe Park to fight each other, according to the Bay City Public Safety Department. The 15-year-old suspect produced a knife and stabbed the 17-year-old, police said.
Spectators at the park then got involved in the scuffle including a 19-year-old, 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Police said more people were likely involved in the scuffle, but they have not been identified yet.
The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition for his stab wounds. The three other teens who joined the fight received minor injuries from the knife.
The 15-year-old suspect was later arrested after he was involved in a traffic crash in Portsmouth Township, Bay City Police stated. He was taken to the hospital for a laceration on his hand, then he was taken into police custody.
Kamren Lanczak, 15, was arraigned on Feb. 11 and charged as an adult with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon. He is due back in court for a settlement conference on Feb. 25 in front of Judge Timothy J. Kelly.
