The Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Police were sent to 2700 block of Auburn Street, inside the Sheridan Park neighborhood, at 6:17 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Responders tried to give him emergency care but he later died at the scene from his injury.
Police identified the victim as Nasir Owens from Saginaw.
Police took a 15-year-old into custody who is now lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center pending charges.
The investigation is still ongoing.
