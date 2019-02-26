A teenager is unhurt after a crash in Shiawassee County.
The 17-year-old driver struck a deer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25.
The crash happened on S. Fenner Road, near Winegar Road, in Perry Township.
When Deputy Gifford of the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office arrived, he discovered the vehicle had left the road, hit a tree, and rolled over.
The teenager was wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.