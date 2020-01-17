A 16-year-old Alma boy has been charged with open murder in connection to his 11-year-old sister's death.
Addison Marie Redman, 11, was murdered in her home in Arcada Township on Aug. 20, 2019, the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office said.
Addison was shot one time in the head with a 20-gauge shotgun, the sheriff's office said.
Corbin James Redman, who is now 16-years-old but was 15 at the time of the incident, is being charged as an adult in this case.
The investigation into Addison's death was lengthy and involved numerous search warrants, the sheriff's office said.
The final results of the investigation were delivered to the prosecutor on Jan. 16, 2020 and a warrant charging Corbin was issued that same day.
Corbin has denied playing any role in his sister's death, the sheriff's office said.
Corbin is out on a personal recognizance bond. He has been ordered to be on house arrest with a GPS tether, according to the Gratiot County Prosecutor's Office.
Corbin will be able to do continue his schooling online.
