A teenage girl was killed by after being shot in the back in Flint.
Flint Police were called to the 900 block of Johnson Avenue on Sunday for a shooting.
When officers got to the scene, they found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound to her back.
The girl was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment and she died from her injuries on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Det. Trooper Keith Bieganski at (810) 701-0364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
