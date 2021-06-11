The three teenagers who were charged for their alleged roles in stealing guns from Showtime Guns and Ammo in Saginaw Township in 2019 have pleaded guilty to multiple felonies.
Remy Delgado, Travontis Miller, and Preston O'Leary pleaded guilty to 15 charges for their alleged roles in the theft of about 50 guns on Aug. 2, 2019, including: breaking and entering into a building with intent to commit larceny, conspiracy to breaking and entering, larceny of firearms, conspiracy to commit larceny of firearms, felony firearms, and receiving and concealing stolen firearms.
All three teenagers originally pleaded not guilty before a plea agreement was reached on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
They are scheduled to be sentenced on July 28 at 3 p.m.
