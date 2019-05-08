Authorities said all three teenagers were drinking in a crash that injured two of them.
A 17-year-old girl was driving on Chapin Road near Grombowski Road in Lakefield Township around 5:20 Wednesday morning when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said.
The driver was taken to Covenant Hospital and one passenger, a 16-year-old female, was airlifted to convent with a broken leg, Gomez said.
The other passenger, a 17-year-old man, wasn’t injured.
Gomez said all three teenagers were believed to have been drinking.
Deputies are investigating whether the driver was drunk at the time of the crash and Gomez said she could face charges.
