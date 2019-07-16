Police say four teenagers stole a roughly 300-pound section of pipe from a northern Michigan construction site to use for doing tricks at a skatepark.
Traverse City police Capt. Jim Bussell tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that the 14- and 15-year-olds worked together to load the pipe onto scooters Monday and drag it to the nearby skatepark at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
The responding officer identified the teens after a call from an area resident and made calls to each of the boys' parents. The newspaper says the boys won't face charges, but they must write letters apologizing and explaining their actions. The officer also made the teens return the pipe.
