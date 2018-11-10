Three teens are being charged after a fight at Fitzgerald High School in Warren.
Police said the fight occurred in front of the resource officer on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m.
Police say based on security cameras, video, and witnesses, the fight appeared to be pre-planned.
Two law enforcement trained staff members were injured. One had a chipped tooth and the other had an injured leg.
"I think you have to give a lot of credit to the school resource officer," said William Dwyer, the Warren Police Commissioner. "That is really dedicated a true professional, that has a team working with him to prevent these types of tragedies or incidents, I should say. This could have been a tragedy."
Two 16-year-old boys are charged with Inciting a Riot and Assault and Battery.
"Inciting a riot, well, it's pretty unheard of but it's something that we feel is very important to send that message out that we're not going to tolerate this type of behavior," Dwyer said.
A 17-year-old girl, who is being charged as an adult, was charged with Assault and Battery.
This is the second incident at Fitzgerald High School after a teen was fatally stabbed in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.