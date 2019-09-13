Three teens have been charged with murder and armed robbery in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old woman in suburban Detroit.
Prosecutors say 17-year-old Jamel Philson, 14-year-old Demaurio Dismuke and a 13-year-old boy are expected to be arraigned Friday.
Prosecutors allege Dismuke robbed and shot Saja Aljanabi Friday night as she sat in a car in Dearborn. It's alleged that minutes earlier the 13-year-old was holding a gun during the robbery of a 49-year-old woman. A shot also was fired at a 56-year-old man following Aljanabi's shooting.
Dismuke is being charged as an adult and also is charged with assault with intent to murder. He and the 13-year-old also face gun charges.
The 13-year-old is adult designated, meaning he can be sentenced as a juvenile or adult, or given a blended sentence if convicted.
