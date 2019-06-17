Three teenagers were injured in a rollover crash in Sanilac County.
It happened about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 17 on Gardner Line Road, east of Cribbins Road in Worth Township.
A 17-year-old Lexington man was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on Gardner Line Road when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and come to a rest on its wheels, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
There was a 17-year-old Croswell male and a 16-year-old Peck female in the vehicle. All three were transported to the Port Huron McLaren hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The sheriff’s office said speed and lack of seatbelts contributed to the accident, which remains under investigation.
Charges will be sought through the Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Croswell Fire Rescue and Croswell Police.
