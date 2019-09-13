Three teens have withdrawn their guilty pleas in a rock-throwing case in Genesee County.
Alexzander Miller, Mikaydyn Payne and Mark Sekelsky withdrew their guilty pleas after a judge ruled they would be sentenced as adults.
Attorney Frank Manley, who represents Sekelsky, confirmed Friday that three of the four boys in the case withdrew their manslaughter pleas.
It's unclear in the fourth defendant, Trevor Gray withdrew his plea.
In October 2018, a plea deal was struck with prosecutors that the four defendants would plead guilty under the condition they would be sentenced as juveniles.
In July, Judge Joseph Farah ruled the defendants would be sentenced as adults.
In August, the sentencing was postponed, giving the defendants more time to enter a Cobbs agreement.
The fifth teen, Kyle Anger, plead guilty to second-degree murder last year. Anger admitted to being the one who threw the rock that killed Kenneth White.
Anger has not been sentenced yet.
The defendants will be back in court on September 24, and Manely said he will file a motion to have the case sent back to the district court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.