Teetering house on Lake Michigan could fall any time

A house on a bluff above Lake Michigan could topple into the lake at any moment.
It could even be a matter of hours for this home off Lakeshore Drive in Park Township.
High levels of erosion along the lake are to blame but a heavy storm moving through the area Thursday night and Friday could be the final straw.
Park Township officials held an emergency meeting about the situation and decided not to intervene even though the home could bring another house down with it when it goes.
Nothing is left in the building and the utilities are off, so town officials believe the impact of the collapse will be limited.
