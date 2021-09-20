Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reports she is making more progress to implement anti-robocall principles she signed onto in 2019.
Since September 2019, companies that agreed to implement anti-robocall principles have identified more than 52 billion spam or spoofed number calls, authenticated the caller ID numbers of hundreds of billions of calls, and blocked more than 32.5 billion spam, spoofed, or illegal calls.
Nessel says more work still needs to be done. This year, 391,453 Americans have filed reports with the FTC about robocalls, reporting totals of at least $356 million in losses.
“Cracking down on robocalls has remained a priority since the start of my tenure,” Nessel said. “While we’re making progress, I recognize there is much more work to be done by this office and my colleagues across the country to shut down these operations. We will continue to protect Michigan consumers and pursue illegal robocalls to the furthest extent of the law.”
Nessel led a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general in calling on US Telecom and its Industry Traceback Group to continue to work with state attorneys general to improve enforcement against illegal robocallers.
Nessel also reached a settlement with MODOK LLC, a California-based Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) voice service provider, to leave the VOIP industry. This is the first time a state attorney general permanently shut down a VoIP service provider and barred its ownership from working in the industry again, Nessel said.
Criminal charges were also issued against two political operatives who arraigned a series of robocalls that tried to suppress the vote in the November general election.
