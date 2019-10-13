Big Louie was, indeed, a big man.
The archive at Finlandia University in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been given a document that appears to settle the height of a legendary man, Louis Moilanen.
Moilanen, known as "Big Louie," died in 1913. The grandson of the founder of Crawford Funeral Home discovered a telegram that says Moilanen's casket was 8 feet 3 inches long.
Don Crawford tells The Mining Gazette it was the measurement of the inside of the casket. He says it means that Moilanen was 8 feet 3 inches tall. Moilanen's height led to a job with a circus.
Dana Richter says some people reported Big Louie to be as tall as 8 feet 8 inches. Richter led the campaign to create the Big Louie monument at the Finnish American Heritage Center in Hancock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.