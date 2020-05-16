The coronavirus pandemic kickstarted new ways for doctors to meet with patients.
“Never in the history of medicine in America has there been a medical emergency that was met so forcefully,” said Dr. William Morrone, an addiction specialist for Recovery Pathways in Essexville.
Morrone says one of the few good things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic is the emergence of telehealth where doctors meet with patients virtually over an electronic device.
“It’s going to save hundreds of millions of dollars of clogging up the hospitals of terrible traumatic expenses in the courts and the chaos in culture and society when people die of overdoses and the tremendous mental health pain that comes with that,” said Morrone.
According to Morrone, before the pandemic began, when doctors would meet with patients virtually, insurance companies would only reimburse healthcare providers about one third of what the visitation would cost. This led many doctors to not bother with telemedicine.
Ever since President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration and the Stafford Act, insurance companies have to fully pay healthcare providers for services whether they’re done virtually or in-person.
“What they did was they made sure everybody had access,” said Morrone. “That nobody was gonna be denied the chance. You have to not show up to not get care.”
Morrone and other medical professionals worry about what will happen to telehealth after the National Emergency Declaration ends. It is scheduled to run through June 18.
