The recent temperature swings along with drenching rain has created the perfect recipe for mother nature to unearth something that was supposed to stay buried.
A massive drainage pipe pushed its way to the surface and shifted the earth around it, leaving nearby residents stumped on Dutch Road in Thomas Township.
“Bit of a mystery,” said Dan Owen, a nearby resident. “It looked like an earthquake, I don’t know how else to explain it."
Owen and his wife woke up to a drain ejected from the ground.
What was once normal is now a mystery, leaving residents to only assume what could’ve happened.
Although the area has improved, with most of the water drying up, they’re hoping this doesn’t cause any further issues for their homes or the road.
Now residents aren’t sure why or how the drain has raised but they’re hoping the drain commission can do something to fix it.
No matter the cause, Owens wants one outcome. Two if they’re generous.
“Getting it fixed. If they want to mow my lawn, that’ll be great,” Owens said.
