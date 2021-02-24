As ice begins to melt on bodies on water across Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that finding dead fish in the spring is a common thing.
According to the DNR, fish that died over the winter are often not found until the ice melts in the spring.
"Winterkill is the most common type of fish kill," said Gary Whelan, DNR Fisheries Division research manager. "As the season changes, it can be particularly common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams and canals. These kills are localized and typically do not affect the overall health of the fish populations or fishing quality."
Winter conditions can cause fish and other creatures such as turtles, frogs, toads and crayfish to die. Near-record cold temperatures this past month and the expected rapid warming in the coming months could lead to more than usual dead fish in the lakes.
“Winterkill begins with distressed fish gasping for air at holes in the ice and often ends with large numbers of dead fish that bloat as the water warms," Whelan said. "Dead fish and other aquatic life may appear fuzzy because of secondary infection by fungus, but the fungus was not the cause of death. The fish actually suffocated from a lack of dissolved oxygen from decaying plants and other dead aquatic animals under the ice."
