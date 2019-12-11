Fresh new acts are heading to downtown Saginaw’s historic Temple Theatre.
Community leaders are focused on making the theatre a welcome space for everyone – that includes giving children the chance to explore the arts.
The Temple Theatre is offering more performances centered around black, Hispanic, and other ethnicities. That includes a visit from the esteemed Detroit Youth Choir who achieved national recognition on the television program America’s Got Talent.
“They’ll have an opportunity to hear the Detroit Youth Choir, which is one of the most sought-after entertainment groups in America,” said Larry Preston, CEO of the Temple Theatre Foundation and Saginaw Art Museum.
Preston said one of their goals is to make the Temple’s programming more inclusive of Saginaw’s diverse community.
“By broadening what we’re offering, we think they’ll be more people that want to be here at the Temple Theatre to hear things that they want to hear,” Preston said.
The theatre plans to continue its programs of education and theatre at the Temple.
“We want to have these children be available to see the Temple Theatre. We want to make sure they have a chance to be at the Art Museum. So we’re partnering with the Boys and Girls Club, both in Saginaw and Bay City,” Preston said.
Preston said the theatre’s other goal is to encourage arts and music in education by offering more programs towards children and even adults through the Saginaw ISD program.
“We really want this to be the place where everyone feels comfortable, warmly welcomed, excited to be here, and want to come back,” Preston said.
