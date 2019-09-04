It’s lights out for vaping in Michigan, at least temporarily.
The state is now the first in the country to ban flavored e-cigs.
The ban, which affects online and retail sales, starts Wednesday, Sept. 4 and lasts for six months.
After that, it can be renewed for an additional six months.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it’s a necessary step to prevent the younger population from taking up the habit.
During this temporary ban, state officials will work on permanent regulations that target vaping and e-cigarettes.
