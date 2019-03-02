Michigan State University has set up an intermediate fund to pay for counseling and mental health services for Larry Nassar abuse survivors.
The fund was established at the direction of the MSU Board of Trustees and will be in place until a permanent fund is set up.
The school shut down a previous $10 million fund after its interim president at the time said nearly half of the $1.1 million that had been distributed had gone to people trying to defraud the school.
Campus police said none of those fraudulent claims were made by Nassar's victims.
