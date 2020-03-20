Temporary layoffs will begin on Monday for some Nexteer employees.
UAW Local 699 reported the temporary layoffs begin effective March 23 throughout the site to diminish the health risk to employees.
The union leadership said it has also been working with Nexteer to ensure steps are taken to reduce and possibly eliminate employee risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The union said a COVID-19 task force has been created to streamline communications with Healthcare providers, and medical professionals. They also said additional employees have been retained to assist in sanitation efforts within the plants. The employees are supposed to wipe down equipment, machines, and common areas. The union also said a company is on standby in the event there are any confirmed cases to perform a complete decontamination of the plant.
It’s unclear how many employees are being impacted by the layoffs.
Food truck deliveries will start on Friday, March 27 and will continue weekly as necessary at the Local 699 Union hall, officials said.
