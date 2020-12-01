The Michigan Department of Transportation is building a temporary bridge over the Tobacco River on M-30 in Gladwin County.
MDOT began the project on Tuesday, Dec. 1 following extensive damage to the corridor during May flooding. Totaling $4.3 million, the temporary bridge is expected to open to traffic in mid-February.
The flooding and subsequent dam failure led to damage of two M-30 bridges and the Curtis Road Bridge, all within one mile of each other. While several bridges on both state and local roads suffered damage, the M-30 causeway bridge near Stryker's Lakeside Marina was washed away following the Edenville Dam breach.
MDOT staff determined a temporary bridge structure was the best use of federal emergency aid and supported their mission of restoring mobility as quickly as possible. By immediately beginning the analysis and design work required for a temporary bridge, the M-30 corridor will be restored within nine months of the initial bridge loss.
"Reopening this second M-30 bridge is vital to our business," said Gurbachan Singh, owner of the Edenville Market. "We have really struggled to stay in business since the flood damage, and every bridge that reopens helps our business a little more."
MDOT used an expedited bid letting process to garner bids for the temporary bridge building. Work is expected to begin immediately, with the awarded contractor, Anlaan Corp., reviewing the site on Tuesday and beginning to mobilize equipment this week. Temporary bridge components are being supplied by Acrow Bridge, a corporation specializing in prefabricated modular steel bridge solutions.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will be working concurrently to secure the existing Edenville Dam. This work is being completed to ensure future flooding does not place area residents and businesses in danger, and to address ongoing impacts on infrastructure and natural resources.
This work will result in rapidly changing water levels and impact the stability of ice once winter recreation activities are in full swing.
MDOT and EGLE request the public refrain from all recreation activities while this work is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.