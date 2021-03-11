A temporary bridge on M-30 in Edenville opened to the public on Thursday. The original bridge was washed away by the historic floods last year in May.
"Gov. Whitmer asked MDOT to prioritize restoring flood-damaged roads and bridges, and she is thrilled by the way the department and contractors responded," State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. "Their hard work helped restore mobility for commuters and the flow of commerce across these communities."
Edenville and Tobacco Township hosted a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11 before the roadway opened up to traffic.
MDOT estimates damages to infrastructure from the flood are expected to exceed $100 million. The department has begun to receive installments of emergency federal funding to help offset the costs of repairs.
The temporary bridge is a 230-foot prefabricated steel structure. Following the use of the temporary bridge, the Michigan Department of Transportation will store the structure for future construction and emergency events.
"The current bridge is a temporary structure intended to be in place for five to seven years and will be removed and stored when a permanent bridge is built. The 230-foot structure cost $4.5 million for the bridge components and installation. By using a temporary structure, MDOT was able to reopen the roadway less than one year following the flood damage, as opposed to the standard design and approval process, which typically runs three to five years," MDOT said.
