A temporary bridge on M-30 in Edenville is ready to reopen to the public.
The original bridge was washed away by the historic floods last year in May.
Edenville and Tobacco townships are hosting a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11 before the roadway opens up to traffic.
Stay with TV5 as we'll have more on this story.
