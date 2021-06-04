A temporary planned power outage will affect the Goodrich and Atlas Township areas while Consumers Energy replaces a utility pole.
The outage is scheduled for midnight until 6 a.m. on June 5.
The Genesee County Drain Commissioners Office uses sewer lines that are powered by the electric grid and are asking residents to refrain from high-water usage activities. Some activities that use large amounts of water are showering, running a dishwasher, or washing machine and flushing toilets.
Once power is restored, these restrictions will be lifted.
Any resident who has questions or concerns can contact the GCDC at 810-732-7870.
