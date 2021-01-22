The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) inspected and issued COVID-19 emergency rule or general duty citations to 10 different workplaces with violations for failing to protect workers and take safety precautions, including K2 Holdings in Fenton.
A general duty clause citation has a fine of up to $7,000. The MIOSHA general duty clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are likely to cause or causing serious physical harm to an employee or death.
K2 Holdings in Fenton was cited for violations including failing to require face mask coverings when social distancing could not be maintained and failure to use signs, tape marks, failing to train employees on COVID-19, failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire, or other visual cues where people are to stand for safety.
The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint. The total penalties add up to $2,100.
The other businesses cited for workplace violations include Tri-Unity Christian Schools in Wyoming, BC&F Tool Company in Oak Park, United Resin Corporation in Royal Oak, Commercial Fabricating and Engineering in Highland, AIS Automation Systems in Rockwood, Michigan Die Casting in Dowagiac, J. Manufacturing Co. in Madison Heights, Powerhouse Gym in Troy and Plastic Development Group in Southfield.
