Tenacity Brewing in Flint is among five businesses that had its liquor licenses and permits suspended by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for allegedly violating the state's emergency order.
The violations of the MDHHS order include allowing in-person dining, in-person gatherings, failure to prohibit patrons from congregating and failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons, the state said.
Since September 2020, 26 establishments throughout the state have had their liquor licenses suspended by the MLCC for violations of the pandemic orders.
On Dec. 18, Tenacity Brewing, located at 119 N. Grand Traverse St. in Flint, had its liquor licenses and permits suspended by MLCC commissioners. An emergency suspension order was issued for the business' micro brewer and small wine maker licenses and permits, the state said.
A virtual hearing will be held on Dec. 28 to determine if the suspension should continue.
The other businesses that had their licenses suspended include the Oak Cafe in Wyandotte, J. Knapps in Richmond, Limelight Pizza Kitchen Grill & Bar in Warren, and Fast Eddie's Bar & Grill in Mount Clemens.
"Licensees are strictly prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings, as defined by the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, on their licensed premises. Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19," the state said.
Any licensed establishment found in violation of the emergency order will be held accountable and risk suspension of its license, the state said.
"All licensees must not only comply with the MDHHS orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the state said.
