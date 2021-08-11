Tens of thousands of mid-Michigan residents are without power after storms swept through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
“Mother Nature delivered a powerful punch to Michigan. Now, Consumers Energy’s crews will be working to repair damage and restore power to customers who count on us,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “Our crews will be working around the clock this week to turn the lights back on for everyone who was affected by this devastating storm.”
Consumers Energy is reporting the following outages:
- Arenac County: 6,858 customers without power
- Bay County: 1,691 customers without power
- Clare County: 3,353 customers without power
- Genesee County: 150 customers without power
- Gladwin County: 6,520 customers without power
- Gratiot County: 364 customers without power
- Iosco County: 370 customers without power
- Isabella County: 4,276 customers without power
- Midland County: 5,840 customers without power
- Ogemaw County: 4,369 customers without power
- Roscommon County: 1,499 customers without power
- Saginaw County: 363 customers without power
“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as we can,” Packard said. “We also are watching for the prospect of more storms later tonight and we encourage people to take steps to stay safe and be ready for the possibility of additional power outages.”
Packard urges people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.
