Elon Musk and U.S. securities regulators have settled their dispute over the Tesla CEO's tweets, with Musk agreeing to have his future communications regarding the electric car maker pre-approved by a financial expert.
The Securities and Exchange Commission and Musk reached the agreement, which they detailed in court Friday.
The deal must still be approved by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who has presided over the case.
Musk will have to get approval in advance from "an experienced securities lawyer" employed by Tesla before he issues any written communication on a wide range of financial topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.