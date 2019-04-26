Elon Musk

Elon Musk and U.S. securities regulators have settled their dispute over the Tesla CEO's tweets, with Musk agreeing to have his future communications regarding the electric car maker pre-approved by a financial expert.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and Musk reached the agreement, which they detailed in court Friday.

The deal must still be approved by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who has presided over the case.

Musk will have to get approval in advance from "an experienced securities lawyer" employed by Tesla before he issues any written communication on a wide range of financial topics.  

