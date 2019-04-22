Tesla says it will introduce a ride-hailing service with no humans behind the wheels.
CEO Elon Musk and others detailed the company's plans to have self-driving vehicles operational by next year at an event for investors Monday.
Musk says Tesla's self-driving software is storing images and learning at an exponential rate.
He's confident Tesla will get regulatory approval for the service sometime next year.
Tesla would allow owners to use their smart phones to put their cars into the ride-hailing service while they're not being used. The company would take 25% to 30% of the fare.
Musk says Tesla would provide vehicles in areas where not enough people share their cars.
