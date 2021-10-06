A package of bills is going through the Michigan Legislation to curb the crime of drive-by shootings.
State Rep. Cynthia Neeley (D-Flint) testified in front of the Michigan House Judiciary Committee on Oct. 5. She introduced House Bill 5027, which is part of a larger bipartisan bill package named “Messiah’s Law.”
The legislation would increase penalties for people convicted of a drive-by shooting and sentence a convicted felon to a life sentence without the possibility of parole if a child’s death results from their actions.
“The cowards who shoot indiscriminately at residences or cars are a menace to our city, neighborhoods and the families who suffer from the bullets that rip through their homes and vehicles,” Neeley said. “Too many lives have been lost. I am proud to have worked on this legislation and will continue to advocate on behalf of the families who have had to bury loved ones because of the insidious actions of criminals. These bills will keep dangerous people off of the streets and keep the children and families of our community and other cities across the state safe.”
Messiah Williams was a 3-year-old child who was killed in a drive-by shooting last year in Flint. Four suspects have been arrested and charged.
"Are we the generation that looks past the atrocities of child deaths for the past 100 years or do we stop this?" Henry Williams, Messiah's father, told the House Judiciary Committee Track in his testimony on HB 5027 Track, HB 5028 Track, HB 5029 Track and HB 5030 Track. "This law would make them think twice. If this saves even one life, we should pass this."
The bills await a vote in the House Judiciary Committee.
