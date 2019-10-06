State health officials say consumption guidelines are not needed for deer harvested from Oakland County's Proud Lake Recreation Area, northwest of Detroit.
The Detroit News reports the Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services says tests showed no per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in muscle and heart tissue samples from 20 white-tailed deer harvested within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of Norton Creek in Commerce Township.
The toxins are used in various stain- and stick-resistant household products. They're also a component of firefighting foam.
Officials recommend that people not eat livers and kidneys of deer taken from the recreation area. They say perfluorooctane sulfonic acid -- a type of PFAS -- was found in liver and kidney samples. Some liver samples also had low detectable levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.