Texas Hold ‘em tournament fundraiser held for Veterans Memorial Plaza

Veterans Memorial Plaza in Saginaw is getting some financial help from Mid-Michigan card sharks.
They’re taking part in a multi-day Texas Hold ‘em fundraiser at the Ramada Inn.
“The plaza is very special because my son lost his life in Iraq and his brick is there with his service,” said Marilyn Porras, a trustee for the plaza.
Porras is talking about the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza where her son Ralph and many other dedicated veterans from Saginaw County will be forever memorialized.
The plaza, located in Hoyt Park, has been there since 2010 and offers beautifully designed monuments in their own special area.
Visitors are able to reflect and honor veterans in a peaceful, serene space.
However, the upkeep of plaza can be expensive and is ran strictly on donations.
That’s why the Texas Hold ‘em tournament is so important.
Porras said she’s happy about the big turnout.
“Every dime goes right to the maintain of that plaza, which is the history of Saginaw County military services all the way back to WW I, WW II, the Vietnam Monument,” Porras said.
Porras said those monuments need to be maintained.
Herlinda Sanchez, who is also a trustee for the plaza, has a son currently serving time in Afghanistan, she encourages everyone to visit the plaza at least once.
“If you haven’t gone to the plaza yet, please go there and stop,” Sanchez said. “It’s beautiful whether you go during the day or if you go at sunset it’s beautiful, pay respect to the veterans that gave you the freedoms that you have.”
If you would like to try your luck at a little Texas Hold ‘em, all for a good cause, they will be at the Ramada Inn until Tuesday.
For more information about the tournament, head to the fundraiser on Facebook.
