The owner of a Texas hair salon, who was recently arrested for opening up her salon, is standing with an Owosso barber as a sign of support.
Shelley Luther will be in Owosso on Monday, May 18 to support 77-year-old Karl Manke, of Karl Manke's Barber and Beauty Shop.
Manke was cutting hair in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders. That is until the state served him papers last week, forcing him to close his doors.
“Karl, like many of the barbers and hairdressers in Dallas, is a fixture of the community, and has cut hair for generations of Michigan families,” Luther said. “Governor Whitmer has denied him the right and ability to support his family and meet his financial obligations. Along with Texas, Michigan needs to open for business safely and it needs to happen now. The economic burdens as well as the collateral damage caused by these overextended closure orders are crippling our economies and plunging many small business owners into despair and bankruptcy.”
Luther and Manke are expected to hold a press conference outside of Manke's shop at 3 p.m. on May 18. They are expected to speak in support of small business owners who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
