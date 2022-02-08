Witnesses took the stand on Tuesday to determine if there is enough evidence against the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the teenager accused of killing four students and injuring several others at Oxford High School, to send them to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of making a gun accessible to their son and failing to intervene when he showed possible signs of mental distress. One person to take the stand Tuesday was Jennifer Crumbley’s boss Andrew Smith.
"I have to go to my kid's school. Counselor just called and this is what I'm dealing with. I'll be back by 11:30, 12 at the latest," Smith said, reading a text message from Jennifer Crumbley on Nov. 30, the day of the shooting.
Smith received the text at 10:05 a.m. on Nov. 30. Crumbley sent a picture with the text that showed what her son Ethan had drawn on his math worksheet. The worksheet showed a handgun with the words "the thoughts won't stop help me,” along with a drawing that appears to show a bleeding student.
He also wrote down "blood everywhere" with a bullet beneath.
Smith testified he saw Jennifer Crumbley back at work around noon.
"I recall asking her how things were, how she was doing. And she had said that her son needed to get some counseling. And I think she mentioned his dog, or a family pet had passed away and a grandparent had passed away recently. And she felt like she was failing or failed him," Smith said.
Smith went on to say Jennifer Crumbley was scheduled to visit a property later that afternoon. That all changed around 1 p.m. when he heard her screaming.
"I walked out of my office to see what was going on and I saw her, Mrs. Crumbley, say that there was an active shooter in her child's school," Smith said.
Smith said Jennifer Crumbley left to go to the high school. At 1:23 p.m., Smith received another text.
"The gun is gone and so are the bullets," Smith said, reading the text.
Smith told the court about another text he got from Jennifer Crumbley at 2:15 p.m.
"Omg Andy, he's going to kill himself. He must be the shooter. I need a lawyer. At sub-station with police. Ethan did it," Smith said, reading the text in court.
At 3:39 p.m., Smith said he received one last text before authorities took Jennifer Crumbley's phone away.
"I need my job. Please don't judge me for what my son did," Smith said, reading the text.
Given everything that happened, a tragic event that left students dead and injured, Smith told the court this final message caught him off guard.
"I was surprised she was worried about her job at that time. I thought she would be more worried about what was going on," Smith said.
