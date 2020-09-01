You can now text 911 in Gratiot County.
The Gratiot County Central Dispatch Authority (GCCDA) announced the change on Sept. 1, 2020.
Text-to-911 is the ability to send a text message to reach a 911 dispatcher from a mobile phone/device.
But officials warn there are limitations to the technology.
According to the GCCDA, if the emergency is outside of Gratiot County, they cannot transfer a Text-to-911 caller to another agency. Also, if you have a Smart911 profile, Gratiot County 911 will not receive that information if you Text-to-911. Officials also said determining caller location is much more difficult.
The service also cannot translate emojis and cannot receive pictures/video/audio via Text-to-911.
Because of those challenges, the GCCDA encourages people who need emergency services to “Call 911 if you can, text if you can’t”.
There may be emergency situations when it is safer for a caller to Text-to-911 such as violent crimes when the aggressor is nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.