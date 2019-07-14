The alley cats were out in Flint for music, good food, and cold drinks for the city’s 9th annual Alley Fest.
This year’s Alley Fest was put on by Friends of the Alley and featured 20 bands on three stages in Buckham Alley and Brush Alley.
“It’s special that we have a festival that showcases all the local food entrepreneurs and fashion entrepreneurs and designers and models and the music, I mean we have 20 bands on different stages at this event. I think Flint people really appreciate Flint’s authenticity and diversity,” said Emily Doerr, Alley Fest organizer.
The event supports downtown beautification projects, including lighting and signage for Brush Park, Buckham Alley, and Saginaw Street area.
