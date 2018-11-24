The 35th annual Chesaning Christmas Candlelight Walk continues today.
The event kicked off Friday night, Nov. 23, with local students and Santa himself turning on the lights.
Residents can come out for another night of strolling around downtown to get into the holiday spirit.
There are plenty of free holiday fun and activities to be had at the event.
For a full list of events, head to the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce website.
