Motorheads are gathering at the Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church to see some classic rides.
The annual auto show has a host of cars, trucks, and motorcycles at the Flint church.
A mobile Secretary of State office is on hand to offer most of the services that you would normally find at a regular office.
Residents can renew their license plate tabs and driver’s licenses, register to vote, change their address, and sign on to the Michigan Organ Donor Registry.
The mobile office will be at the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event also has food vendors, a silent auction, and indoor and outdoor activities for all ages.
