Looking for a girl’s night out?
Hundreds of moms will trade in their slippers for dancing shoes during this Saturday's 5th Annual Great Lakes Bay Mom Prom!
Between the DJ and the dance floor, the money raised from this roaring 20's party helps many of those moms who get dressed up for it.
But it's not the glitz or the glamour that's drawing moms to the dance floor. It's the promise of a future for those who may need a little extra help.
"Any mental health issue makes people feel like they're the only ones struggling with this, and that is not the case at all," explained Betty O'Neill, Director of Funding at Family and Children Services of mid-Michigan.
Family and Children Services of Mid-Michigan directly benefits from the Mom Prom.
The organization works to make mental healthcare, such as counseling, education, and support groups more affordable to those who need it.
"A lady talked with me last year and she said you know, when she broke her leg in a car accident as a teenager, she never thought she'd be addicted to opioids. She never pictured that as her future. She came to us and now she's employed, she's living a full life," says O'Neill.
O'Neill says it's stories like this that show self-love and acceptance are possible.
She says mental health issues can range from anxiety, to depression, to addiction, trauma, and even just stress.
If not treated, what may seem small to some might lead to bigger issues in others.
"Moms can have postnatal depression or have children who are prone to behavioral problems. They can have teenagers who are more likely to be addicted to drugs. So, it's not just the mom who's affected, it's the whole family."
Recognizing a mental health issue isn't easy, and O'Neill says addressing it is much harder.
Which is why therapists can help find the right path to peace.
"Whatever you're struggling with, there's help available and you should reach out," urged O'Neill.
She says that's the message, she hopes the moms at the prom will shine a light on. Or should we say a disco ball.
Last year, the Mom Prom raised more than $20,000 to make mental healthcare more accessible. This year, they're hoping to top that.
The dance is sold out, it has been since November, but you can still donate through https://www.fcs-midland.org/ and clicking donate.
