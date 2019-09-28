Men and women put on their best ties and dresses to raise funds for the Humane Society of Genesee County.
The 15th annual Ties & Tails Dinner and Auction was held on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Signature Chop House in Flushing.
Attendees enjoyed an elegant dinner with wine and appetizers, auctions, and live music.
"Having this connection with the humane society is just an honor cause I know this is what she'd want to be doing," said Tina Eisenbeis with the London Strong foundation. "Part of the mission of London Strong is supporting rescues."
Funds raised will go toward benefiting dogs and cats at the Genesee County animal shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.