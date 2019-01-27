Not many appreciate the cold weather like sculptors at the 28th annual Zehnder’s Snowfest.
Last year, the artists battled warm temperatures that nearly destroyed the carvings.
“The carvers are ecstatic because you know as any artist, and this is truly an art form, they want their work to be seen,” said John Shelton, the vice president of sales and marketing for Zehnder’s restaurant.
Shelton said there’s nothing worse than having your hard work melt away.
That’s why the frigid temperatures in Mid-Michigan are perfect for preserving the ice and snow sculptures at Zehnder’s Snowfest.
“It’s very disappointing or I should say disheartening to put in about 72-80 hours of work to create something and within a matter of minutes, it falls apart,” Shelton said.
As vice president, he said this year marks his and the festivals 28th celebration and it’s not over yet.
Folks are invited back on Monday for the Hot Food Competition, no matter what mother nature has in store.
“Still trying to finalize everything with our Hot Food Competition and with the forecast I can only say the show goes on,” Shelton said. “The Hot Food Competition starts around 6 p.m. Monday evening.”
The theme for the 28th annual Hot Food Competition is a culinary salute to Chinese cuisine.
