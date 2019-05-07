A 5th-grade teacher is credited with saving a teacher at All Saints Elementary in Bay City.
Principal Lisa Rhodus said on Monday morning, May 6, a computer teacher was eating a muffin and could not breathe.
A 5th-grade student sprang into action and preformed the Heimlich maneuver on the teacher.
The student dislodged the piece of muffin and saved the teacher.
Rhodus said the student’s mom is a nurse but saw the maneuver on YouTube.
