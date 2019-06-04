A local 5th grade student was honored by city council in Bay City for his efforts to save the life of his teacher.
Dylan Paul, a student at All Saints Central Elementary, received a proclamation setting Monday, June 3rd as Dylan Paul Day.
Sheriff honors local 5th grader
Mayor Kathleen Newsham presented a proclamation to the boy during Monday night’s City Council meeting.
In the document, his teacher Karen Renko is quoted as saying he is a “real life angel,” and she was “blessed to have had him in the room at the time.”
In early May, Renko was apparently choking and Paul responded quickly by giving her chest thrusts to dislodge a piece of muffin caught in her throat.
Paul said in an earlier interview that he’d seen a video on YouTube that showed him how to perform the maneuver, so when he saw the teacher in obvious distress, he was able to help.
“What I did was I propped right up at the sternum and then I would pull back,” Paul explained saying that by the time his classmates could get help, Renko had stopped choking.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham also awarded Paul a certificate of recognition, last month, for his efforts.
