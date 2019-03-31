The Michigan Color Guard Circuit held their 44th annual Circuit Championships inside the Ryder Center at Saginaw Valley State University.
The event features 30 percussion lines and indoor bands along with 47 color guard teams from all around the state.
The story of the three little pigs and the big bad wolf made its way to the championship, but it didn’t come in the form of a play or musical.
“It’s a story that the crowd knows and there’s expectations that you can change a little bit and make it fun,” said Joseph Kuerzi, director of percussion at Farmington United. “Nobody dies in our show. The wolf and pigs become friends in the end.”
The Farmington Untied Program is just one of more than 100 teams to compete in the Michigan Color Guard Championship.
Indoor bands and percussion lines from all over the state are judged on music, choreography, and visual effect.
“It’s really incredible to watch the shows progress throughout the season so this is the culmination for a lot of the teams in their competitive season,” said Craig Rizzi, the treasurer of Michigan Color Guard Circuit.
Shows included an alien theme from Mt. Pleasant indoor band and a samurai routine from Portage Northern.
While the competition is fierce, Kuerzi said it’s more about the memories made than their scores.
“To me the glory of this is the fact that they are getting a chance to meet new people and new friends, perform in front people and to put their best foot forward and try something different.
For a full list of ranking and point totals, head to the Michigan Color Guard website.
